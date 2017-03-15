COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Play our college basketball bracket challenge for a chance to win!

49ers Acquire C Jeremy Zuttah From Ravens

March 15, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: 49ers, football, NFL, NFL Free Agency, San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to acquire center Jeremy Zuttah from the Baltimore Ravens for an exchange of draft picks.

The Ravens will move up 12 spots in the sixth round in the deal announced Wednesday. Baltimore will now select with the 186th pick, while San Francisco will have the 198th selection. Zuttah must pass a physical to make the deal official.

The Ravens reportedly were going to release Zuttah to save $5.8 million in salary cap space before making the trade.

Zuttah has started 117 games in nine seasons, including all 16 games last season when he was picked for the Pro Bowl.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia