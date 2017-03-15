Hour 1
In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started by talking about UC Davis in the First Four Game tonight in Dayton. This led to a longer discussion about the money that colleges make in the NCAA Tournament, and if players should get paid. Next, Jason gave his Bracket for the Best SNL Cast Members since the 2000. The guys took some time breaking down the picks and came up with a winner.
Hour 2
In the second hour of the show the Bill Braun, PAC 12 Network Analyst, joins the guys to talk about the upcoming College Basketball National Championship and his career as a head coach and what it takes to get teams ready for the big games. Next, Damian gave his Bracket for the Best Movies with Professional Wrestler in it. The guys took some time breaking down the picks and came up with a winner.
Hour 3
In the third hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to get us caught up in everything NBA. Next, Ken gave his Bracket for the Best Solos in Music. The guys took some time breaking down the picks and came up with a winner.
