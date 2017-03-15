COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Play our college basketball bracket challenge for a chance to win!

Death Of Central Valley Inmate Being Investigated As Homicide

March 15, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: death, Homicide, Inmate, jail

DELANO, Calif. (AP) – California corrections officials say they are investigating the death of an inmate at a Central Valley prison as a homicide.

They said Wednesday that 29-year-old North Kern State Prison inmate Rosendo Sosa died Tuesday at an outside hospital.

Officials say he was punched in the face by 25-year-old David Dooley while inmates were returning to their cells from an exercise yard Sunday.

Sosa fell, hitting his head.

He was sent to prison last month to serve a 13-year Fresno County sentence for elder abuse and causing injury to an elder resulting in death.

Dooley was sent to prison in January. He is serving a three-year sentence from Merced County for corporal injury on a spouse.

The prison holds nearly 4,700 medium-security inmates 30 miles north of Bakersfield.

