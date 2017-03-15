Former Raider Todd Marinovich Pleads Guilty To Public Nudity Charges

Former Oakland Raiders QB Todd Marinovich has run into some legal trouble.
The Orange County Register reports that Marinovich has plead guilty to counts of public nudity, drug and trespassing charges.
He reported to Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach and plead guilty to five misdemeanor counts on Tuesday.
Marinovich, 47, was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, pending completion of six months in outpatient rehab and three years of probation.
Marinovich was arrested back in August after showing up naked in a stranger’s backyard, and was found with drug paraphernalia on him.
He played for the Raiders in the 1990s when the team was located in Los Angeles.