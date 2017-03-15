COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Play our college basketball bracket challenge for a chance to win!

Get Your Brackets In; The Drive – 03/15/17

March 15, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, NCAA Tournament, Sacramento Kings, Samsung

HOUR 1:

LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 26: A detail view of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional Champion trophy after the Villanova Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 64-59 at KFC YUM! Center on March 26, 2016 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the opening play-in games of the NCAA Tournament, the Golden State Warriors barely beating the 76ers, and preview Kings vs Suns for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Warriors and some talk on NBA Finals matchups. Rob Pizzola from Prediction Machine joins The Drive to help you fill out your NCAA bracket.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Rob Pizzola interview here:

 

HOUR 2:

5225894561 Get Your Brackets In; The Drive 03/15/17

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the Sacramento market for college sports and weather or not UC Davis making March Madness will change things. Then, NCAA picks, best sports for free agency, and top drafts talk for Threefer Madness. UCLA legend and former Sacramento King Tyus Edney, joins The Drive to talk about UCLA’s chances in the NCAA Tournament and more.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Tyus Edney interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 05: A detail of giant NCAA logo is seen outside of the stadium on the practice day prior to the NCAA Men's Final Four at the Georgia Dome on April 5, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about some of the greatest TV theme songs of all time. Then, a Re-Brew of 3 of the top moments from today’s show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia