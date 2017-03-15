HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the opening play-in games of the NCAA Tournament, the Golden State Warriors barely beating the 76ers, and preview Kings vs Suns for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Warriors and some talk on NBA Finals matchups. Rob Pizzola from Prediction Machine joins The Drive to help you fill out your NCAA bracket.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Rob Pizzola interview here:
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the Sacramento market for college sports and weather or not UC Davis making March Madness will change things. Then, NCAA picks, best sports for free agency, and top drafts talk for Threefer Madness. UCLA legend and former Sacramento King Tyus Edney, joins The Drive to talk about UCLA’s chances in the NCAA Tournament and more.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Tyus Edney interview here:
HOUR 3:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about some of the greatest TV theme songs of all time. Then, a Re-Brew of 3 of the top moments from today’s show.
Listen to the whole hour here: