COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Play our college basketball bracket challenge for a chance to win!

Police: Man Hiding In Back Of Store Robs Clerk After Store Closes

March 15, 2017 7:39 AM
Filed Under: robbery, store

CARUTHERS, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say an armed man hid in the back of a central California discount store until closing time and then robbed the store clerk of cash before getting away.

The Fresno Bee reports the robbery happened in the city of Caruthers on Saturday as the Dollar General store was closing for the night.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti says the man came out from hiding and waited behind some shelves for one of the clerks to walk by.

He jumped out and pointed a gun at the woman. He ordered her and another clerk to fill a bag with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and safe.

One of the clerks then put the bag outside the front door, as ordered by the suspect. He then ran away. Though shaken up, the clerks were not physically harmed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia