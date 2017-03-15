COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Play our college basketball bracket challenge for a chance to win!

Nate Goodyear: Here’s My Bracket, What’s Yours Look Like?

March 15, 2017 9:44 AM By Nate Goodyear
Filed Under: Bill Self, bracket challeng, College Hoops, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas Basketball, March Madness, NCAA Basketball, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NCAA March Madness, UCLA

On Monday, I shared a few upset picks for the upcoming NCAA tournament.  Now that the games are bearing down on us, it's time to fill out the rest of the bracket.  You have until 9 AM tomorrow to get it done.  As a favor to you, I've done mine a day early, and I'm going to share my bracket with you!  It might hurt, it might help, it might do nothing at all – but since this whole thing is a total crapshoot, here's how I have determined that the tournament will play out (click the image to enlarge):

bracket1 Nate Goodyear: Heres My Bracket, Whats Yours Look Like?

Sure, I probably have too many double-digit seeds advancing, and beyond the obvious, my picks aren’t based around any sort of facts or logic.  One general rule I did follow: don’t trust Gonzaga.  One rule I didn’t follow?  Don’t trust Bill Self. Gotta compromise somewhere.

Argue away in the comments, but remember that you can get in on this with a chance to win up to $5,000 in AMEX gift cards if you sign up now for the CBS Bracket Challenge.

