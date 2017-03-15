COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Play our college basketball bracket challenge for a chance to win!

Oakland Fire Chief Resigns Amid Investigation Into Fatal Warehouse Fire

March 15, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Fire, ghost ship, Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The embattled fire chief of Oakland has announced plans to retire amid questions of her department’s failure to inspect a warehouse illegally used as a housing and entertainment space where 36 people died in December.

Chief Teresa Deloach Reed filed retirement papers Tuesday while her department continues to investigate the cause of the warehouse fire. Reed’s last day is May 5.

Oakland city records show Reed will receive a city pension of $36,150 a year or 15 percent of her $241,000 annual salary. Her benefit vested after her recent 5th anniversary as chief.

The 59-year-old will receive that pension in addition to her annual pension of about $150,000 she gets after retiring in 2012 as an assistant San Jose fire chief after more than 24 years of service.

