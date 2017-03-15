VOTE: Are you planning to fill out a March Madness bracket? 

Sheriff: Oregon Teacher’s Erratic Behavior Lead To Meth, Heroin Bust At School

March 15, 2017 6:48 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon middle school teacher is charged with possession of heroin and methamphetamine after authorities says she was spotted by a school official walking back and forth to her car and acting strangely.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says an official at Alder Creek Middle School in suburban Portland contacted them Tuesday morning to report learning specialist Brynne Fletcher’s behavior. The 33-year-old was arrested following a brief investigation.

The North Clackamas School District says Fletcher is on leave pending an investigation. It says in a statement that a required fingerprint and background check did not reveal any criminal record prior to her hiring in 2012.

Court records show Fletcher will be assigned a court-appointed attorney at her arraignment.

 

