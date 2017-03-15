USA Women’s National Hockey Team Boycotting Championships

The US Women’s National Hockey Team has announced a boycott of the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship.
SB Nation reports that the team has pledged not to participate unless significant progress has been made in salary negotiations for the league.
Their boycott is on the basis of the Ted Stevens Amateur Sports Act, which requires USA Hockey to “provide equitable support and encouragement for participation by women where separate programs for male and female athletes are conducted on a national basis.”
Hilary Knight tweeted the official team statement.
US WNT will not play in 2017 World Championship due to stalled negotiations over fair wages and support from USA Ho… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Hilary Knight (@Hilary_Knight) March 15, 2017
The World Championship is on March 31, 2017 in Plymouth, Michigan. If the host country does not participate, USA Hockey will be fined $15,000.