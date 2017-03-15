COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Play our college basketball bracket challenge for a chance to win!

Woman Shot And Killed By Police In Bay Area

March 15, 2017 8:56 AM
HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) – A woman in a car was shot dead by police east of San Francisco after the driver shifted into reverse and rammed a police vehicle, injuring two detectives.

The woman’s name was not released.

KRON reports (http://bayareane.ws/2mJ7aJO ) two suspects were arrested and police were searching for another suspect Wednesday. The names and ages of the suspects who were arrested were not released.

The two detectives were treated at the scene and released Tuesday night.

Police say someone who was involved in the incident was also shot. The condition of that person was not available Wednesday.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the city of Hayward. However, it was Fremont police, in Hayward doing follow up on a robbery investigation, who shot the woman. The case remains under investigation.

