COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Play our college basketball bracket challenge for a chance to win!

Woman Whose Remains Were Found At Point Reyes National Seashore Was Murdered

March 15, 2017 7:17 AM

INVERNESS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 63-year-old woman who disappeared more than two years ago and whose skeletal remains were found at Point Reyes National Seashore last month was murdered.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Sonoma County sheriff’s investigators say the remains of Annie Bailly were discovered at the Point Reyes National Seashore on Feb. 17. Motorists in a crash spotted the remains over an embankment.

Sgt. Spencer Crum says following an autopsy, evidence suggests she was murdered. No cause of death was announced.

Crum says she had been reported missing by her husband, Kerry Bailly, on Dec. 7, 2014. Her car, keys, and purse were left at her home and deputies say they had regarded her disappearance as suspicious.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia