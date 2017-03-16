COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | 5 things you missed | Road to the tournament | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchupsProgramming note

5 Homes Allegedly Used To Illegally Grow Marijuana Raided In Marysville

March 16, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: drugs, Marijuana, pot, Yuba County Sheriff's Department

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) – Five homes in Marysville were raided Thursday in connection with an investigation into a marijuana cultivation operation.

Deputies served search warrants around 7 a.m. on three homes in the 5600 block of Shires Way, one in the 5600 block of Meadow Brook Way, and one in the 5600 block of Gold River Way. Inside each home, deputies discovered large indoor marijuana grows, according to a statement from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

Six people were detained without incident in connection with the searches, and deputies estimate the homes contained several thousand plants.

The investigation reportedly stemmed from an incident in January when a resident living near one of the homes on Shires Way noticed a door on the suspect’s home was left open and called dispatch. The deputy came to the home and noticed signs of a marijuana growing operation. From there, the investigation expanded to include other homes and culminated in the raids today.

People were living in the homes. The relationship between those living in the homes and the homeowners is still being investigated.

Deputies say the investigation also involves people living outside of the area.

