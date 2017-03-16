COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | 5 things you missed | Road to the tournament | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchupsProgramming note
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Citrus Heights School Holds Citizenship Ceremony For Third-Grader

March 16, 2017 10:40 PM

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A third-grader in the San Juan Unified School district became an American citizen on Thursday.

An assembly and swearing-in ceremony were held for 8-year-old Jems Berry at Carriage Drive Elementary School in Citrus Heights.

Berry’s mother, Jennifer, came to the United States with her son five years ago after marrying an American citizen. She says she couldn’t be happier about Thursday’s ceremony.

“I’m so thankful for it,” she said. “Making this a memorable thing, a lifetime memory for my son to get his certificate in this school,” she said.

She hopes her son can help the country.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia