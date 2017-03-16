Citrus Heights School Holds Citizenship Ceremony For Third-Grader

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A third-grader in the San Juan Unified School district became an American citizen on Thursday.
An assembly and swearing-in ceremony were held for 8-year-old Jems Berry at Carriage Drive Elementary School in Citrus Heights.
Berry’s mother, Jennifer, came to the United States with her son five years ago after marrying an American citizen. She says she couldn’t be happier about Thursday’s ceremony.
“I’m so thankful for it,” she said. “Making this a memorable thing, a lifetime memory for my son to get his certificate in this school,” she said.
She hopes her son can help the country.