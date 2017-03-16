COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | 5 things you missed | Road to the tournament | Check your bracket challenge picks

County Employees In The Central Valley Among Those Accused Of Stealing From The Dead

March 16, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: deceased, Fresno County, theft, Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say five county employees in central California are charged with stealing from dead people and their families.

The Fresno Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2mxkvUO ) the state attorney general’s office has charged eight people.

Four Fresno County employees and one Tulare County employee are charged with stealing cars, money, cash, china, rare coins and jewelry from nine estates.

The other three charged in the case helped clean up homes of the deceased.

In one case, two of those charged split more than $44,000 in proceeds from a life insurance policy.

The complaint says the transactions netted more than $120,000. The county employees charged were handling the assets of people who died with no one to oversee their estates.

The attorney general’s office says the crimes occurred between 2010 and 2013.

