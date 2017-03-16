COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Check your bracket challenge picks

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk UC Davis’s opening round win, Skal Labissiere’s big night in Phoenix, and Latavius Murray signing with the Minnesota Vikings for Morning Brew. Then, a segment full of Kings talk and a recap of Skal’s career-high night. Finally, more on Latavius Murray joining the Vikings and how that affects the Raiders future.

Dave, Kayte, and Nate discuss the approaching offseason for the Sacramento Kings and what moves they think the franchise should make. Then, Threefer Madness featuring the World Baseball Classic, the Ball family, and US Women’s Hockey. Chris Landry of Landry Football joins The Drive for the latest free agency and NFL draft analysis.

Sean Salisbury joins The Drive to talk everything from Darrelle Revis’ charges being dropped to LaVar Ball stealing the spotlight from his sons. Then, the gang run through their bracket picks for this year’s NCAA Tournament. Finally, Re-Brew of the shows top moments to end the show.

