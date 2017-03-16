Source: Raiders To Sign TE Jared Cook

After what has been a quiet offseason thus far, the Oakland Raiders are set to acquire former Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook.
Cook, who will turn 30-years-old before the 2017 season, also visited with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday as well as the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason, but left without a contract.
The 6-foot-4, 235 lb. tight end only started in five games last season with the Packers, but appeared in 10 games all together. He ended up with 30 receptions for 377 yards and one touchdown. Last year, Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 11 overall tight end out of 63 qualifying players.
The Raiders tight end position was a weakness in an otherwise deep receiving corps last season. The combination of tight ends Clive Walford, Mychal Rivera and Lee Smith only caught 57 passes for 580 yards and four touchdowns last year. The addition of Cook will only be beneficial for Derek Carr and the Raiders’ offense.
Previously, Cook had spent three seasons with the (then-called) St. Louis Rams and four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. In an NFL career spanning eight seasons, Cook has tallied 303 catches for 3,880 yards and 17 touchdowns in 117 games (47 starts).