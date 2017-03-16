COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | 5 things you missed | Road to the tournament | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchupsProgramming note
Suspect Leads Sacramento Police On Wild Chase With 8-Year-Old Boy In Car

March 16, 2017 10:13 PM
Filed Under: Sacramento, Sacramento Police

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A traffic stop turned into a dramatic high-speed chase after Sacramento Police discover an 8-year-old boy inside the suspect’s car.

The chase happened just after 3 p.m. in Del Paso Heights. Police say the driver took out a fence and rammed two of their patrol cars before trying to leave the car and the boy behind.

CBS13 asked the man why he decided to run, to which he said, “I don’t know.”

Police say the suspect refused to pull over during a routine traffic stop and later lost control, spinning out and on two occasions rammed police cars.

As a nearby gang unit followed the black convertible BMW, officers noticed someone appeared to be ducking down in the front seat.

“It lost control, took out a fence and then subsequently the vehicle stalled. And it was at that time that officers realized that was not a subject ducking down, that was an 8-year-old child,” said Sacramento Police Lt. Roman Murrietta.

That 8-year-old boy, who is believed to be related to the suspect, walked away with a minor leg injury.

Officers say the driver became combative with officers and was hit with a stun gun.

“He did spontaneously state that he know she’s going back to prison. This is the third time he’s fled from us,” Murrietta said.

It was still unclear if the car used in the case was stolen, but it didn’t have any plates.

The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is back with his family tonight.

