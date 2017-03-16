COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | 5 things you missed | Road to the tournament | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchupsProgramming note

The Lo-Down’s SNL Bracket

March 16, 2017 11:23 PM By Jason Ross

This week on the Lo-Down Damien, Ken and I came up with our own unique brackets.  Damien did the best movies with wrestlers in them.  Ken took on the best guitar solos of all time.  I tackled the challenge of picking the best Saturday Night Live cast members since 2000.  I broke them up into 4 regions and seeded them 1-4.   Here is how it looked.

1 Will Ferrell

4 Cecily Strong/ Taran Killam

 

2 Maya Rudolph

3 Jason Sudekis

 

 

1  Amy Poehler

4 Keenan Thompson

 

2 Andy Sanberg

3 Kate McKinnon

 

 

1 Kristen Wiig

4 Horatio Sanz/ Chris Parnell

 

2  Jimmy Fallon

3  Tracy Morgan

 

 

1  Bill Hader

4  Will Forte

 

2  Tina Fey

3  Fred Armisen

 

These were the 16 participants (including the two “play-in” games) .  We had fun with it and ended with a Final Four of Will Ferrell, Keenan Thompson( in a huge upset), Kristen Wiig, and Tina Fey.

More from Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia