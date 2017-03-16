The Lo-Down’s SNL Bracket

This week on the Lo-Down Damien, Ken and I came up with our own unique brackets. Damien did the best movies with wrestlers in them. Ken took on the best guitar solos of all time. I tackled the challenge of picking the best Saturday Night Live cast members since 2000. I broke them up into 4 regions and seeded them 1-4. Here is how it looked.
1 Will Ferrell
4 Cecily Strong/ Taran Killam
2 Maya Rudolph
3 Jason Sudekis
1 Amy Poehler
4 Keenan Thompson
2 Andy Sanberg
3 Kate McKinnon
1 Kristen Wiig
4 Horatio Sanz/ Chris Parnell
2 Jimmy Fallon
3 Tracy Morgan
1 Bill Hader
4 Will Forte
2 Tina Fey
3 Fred Armisen
These were the 16 participants (including the two “play-in” games) . We had fun with it and ended with a Final Four of Will Ferrell, Keenan Thompson( in a huge upset), Kristen Wiig, and Tina Fey.