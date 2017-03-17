COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | 5 things you missed | Road to the tournament | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

A’s Jake Smolinski Has Surgery, Will Wear Sling For 4 Weeks

March 17, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: athletics, Baseball, Jake Smolinski, Oakland, Oakland Athletics

MESA, Ariz. (AP) – Oakland Athletics outfielder Jake Smolinski had surgery on his right shoulder and will be in a sling for the next four weeks.

The team said Smolinski had an arthroscopic procedure Thursday in Scottsdale to repair his labrum and remove a bursa. A bursa is a small fluid-filled sac that acts as a cushion between the bone and surrounding tissue.

Smolinski appeared in three games this spring, hitting .167 with a double and an RBI. He hit .238 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in 99 games with the Athletics last year.

