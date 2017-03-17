COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups | Program guide

Convicted Sex Offender Who Slashed His Throat Sentenced To 46 Years To Life

March 17, 2017 3:46 PM

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – A man who slashed his throat with a razor blade during his child sex abuse trial in Southern California has been sentenced to 46 years to life in prison.

Fifty-seven-year-old Jeffrey Scott Jones was sentenced Friday in Orange County.

Prosecutors say the former Huntington Park English teacher repeatedly raped one of his 13-year-old students in 2012 and 2013, threatening to ruin her life if she told anyone.

Jones was convicted last October of continuous sexual abuse and sexual assault of a child. Moments after the verdict, he pulled out a smuggled razor blade and sliced himself.

He slumped on a courtroom table and was treated at a hospital.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia