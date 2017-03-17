COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups | Program guide

Cops Shoot Naked Man After Vehicle Pursuit

March 17, 2017 6:28 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Witnesses and authorities say Northern California police shot and wounded a naked man after he led them on a vehicle pursuit that included the shooting out of a tire before the suspect crashed his pickup truck.

The San Jose Mercury News reported (https://tinyurl.com/mp228qq ) that San Jose police fired multiple shots at the suspect at about 2 p.m. Friday. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police didn’t identify the suspect or say whether he was armed.

Witnesses reported a naked man chasing a woman and her daughter on foot. Police say the suspect fled in his truck when officers arrived, ramming a police cruiser.

Police in nearby Fremont shot and killed a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday after she rammed a patrol car.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia