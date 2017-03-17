COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | 5 things you missed | Road to the tournament | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

High School Teacher In Placerville Arrested On Molestation Charges

March 17, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: daniel mummy, El Dorado High School

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A high school teacher is behind bars, accused of several counts of molesting students.

On Thursday, police detectives were called out to El Dorado High School in Placerville to investigate allegations that Daniel Mummy, a math teacher, was unlawfully touching female students.

The victims told police that 33-year-old Mummy was touching them inappropriately while on school grounds. Investigators say they received additional reports that Mummy had been doing similar acts since October 2016, according to a statement from the Placerville Police Department.

Mummy was arrested in Placerville and booked into the El Dorado County Jail on seven misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting children and one felony count of sexual battery by a person of authority.

His bail is set at $95,000.

The Placerville Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact SRO Randall or Detective Alger at (530)642-5210.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia