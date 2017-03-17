COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | 5 things you missed | Road to the tournament | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

Fiery Big Rig Crash Shuts Down I-5 In Tracy

March 17, 2017 7:05 AM
Filed Under: Crash, Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) – Northbound Interstate 5 near Tracy is shut down this morning after a big rig crashed into another vehicle and caught fire.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. The big rig carrying produce reportedly hit a truck carrying beehives and honey near Kasson Road.

Although the drivers suffered only minor injuries, the big rig is a total loss.

Traffic is stopped on northbound I-5 and the line of vehicles stretches for miles behind the crash. There is not estimated time of when the freeway will reopen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia