Hour 1

The Lo-Down is on remote today at Malt and Mash downtown, right next to the Golden One Center during the NCAA games in Sacramento. The guys spent some time talking about the tournament so far, and talked about the rumor that Marshawn Lynch might return with the Oakland Raiders. Steve Lavin joined the guys to talk about the tournament so far, and his thoughts about who has the best chance to win.

Listen hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-133.mp3

Hour 2

The Lo-Down is live at Malt and Mash for St. Patrick's Day and the tournament games at Golden One Center. They spent some time talking about UCLA and LaVar Ball saying that his son, Lonzo Ball, is better than every All-Star right now, including Lebron James. They also brought up the possibility if UCLA won the Tournament, LaVar Ball might be the biggest story of the tournament.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-231.mp3

Hour 3

On the third hour of the Lo-Down the guys are at Malt and Mash for St. Patrick's Day and talking about the NCAA Tournament. They also talked about the story about Derek Carr helping a person with a broken down car. They also talked about some of the moves that the Raiders can make in the Off Season.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-332.mp3

Hour 4

In the Final Hour of the Lo-Down the guys are at Malt and Mash right before the UCLA game at Golden One Center. Talked about some of the upsets that have happen so far in the first round of the tournament. They also took some time talking about some of the big times moments in the Tournament.

Listen to hour four here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-47.mp3

