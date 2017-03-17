COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups | Program guide

Luck of the Irish: The Lo-Down – 3/17

March 17, 2017 7:06 PM
Hour 1

The Lo-Down is on remote today at Malt and Mash downtown, right next to the Golden One Center during the NCAA games in Sacramento. The guys spent some time talking about the tournament so far, and talked about the rumor that Marshawn Lynch might return with the Oakland Raiders. Steve Lavin joined the guys to talk about the tournament so far, and his thoughts about who has the best chance to win.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

The Lo-Down is live at Malt and Mash for St. Patrick’s Day and the tournament games at Golden One Center.  They spent some time talking about UCLA and LaVar Ball saying that his son, Lonzo Ball, is better than every All-Star right now, including Lebron James.  They also brought up the possibility if UCLA won the Tournament, LaVar Ball might be the biggest story of the tournament.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

On the third hour of the Lo-Down the guys are at Malt and Mash for St. Patrick’s Day and talking about the NCAA Tournament.  They also talked about the story about Derek Carr helping a person with a broken down car. They also talked about some of the moves that the Raiders can make in the Off Season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 4

In the Final Hour of the Lo-Down the guys are at Malt and Mash right before the UCLA game at Golden One Center. Talked about some of the upsets that have happen so far in the first round of the tournament. They also took some time talking about some of the big times moments in the Tournament.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

