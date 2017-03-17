COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | 5 things you missed | Road to the tournament | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

Man Found Stabbed To Death In South Sacramento Home

March 17, 2017 6:53 AM
Filed Under: South Sacramento, stabbing

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect who’s behind a fatal stabbing in a South Sacramento home this morning.

Around 5 a.m. today, deputies received an emergency call from a woman reporting that a man had been stabbed inside her home. When deputies arrived at the home along Laurine and 47th avenues, they found a 51-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Deputies are continuing to search search for the suspect.

This is a developing story.

