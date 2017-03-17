Man Found Stabbed To Death In South Sacramento Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect who’s behind a fatal stabbing in a South Sacramento home this morning.
Around 5 a.m. today, deputies received an emergency call from a woman reporting that a man had been stabbed inside her home. When deputies arrived at the home along Laurine and 47th avenues, they found a 51-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Deputies are continuing to search search for the suspect.
This is a developing story.