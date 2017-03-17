March Madness Descends On Sacramento For First Time In A Decade

March 17, 2017 11:24 PM By Steve Large

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — College spirit from all over the country is converging in downtown Sacramento as the NCAA men’s basketball championship tournament is back for the first time in a decade.

“I came all the way from Buffalo,” Bill Lowman said. “I’m a huge March Madness fan.”

Lowman travels to the college championship tournament every year.

“This year, Sacramento,” Lowman said. “I wanted to see Golden 1. I’ve heard great things about this city. And so here I am.”

Lowman reserved a room at the downtown Hyatt Regency for four nights.

“Whatever I’m spending on hotels I’m gonna spend more than that at some of the great restaurants and bars in Sacramento,” Lowman said.

Friday night UCLA, Cincinnati, Rhode Island, and Oregon advanced in Friday’s action. The will play in the next round Sunday.

