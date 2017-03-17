COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | 5 things you missed | Road to the tournament | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

Mayor Steinberg Writes ‘Excused Absence’ Letter For March Madness

March 17, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, March Madness, Mayor Darrell Steinberg

Sacramento residents who want to enjoy all the basketball fun today are getting a break in the form of a tongue-in-cheek “excused absence note” from the mayor.

This morning, Mayor Darrell Steinberg penned this excused absence note.

It reads, in part, “Please excuse ____ from all normal responsibilities on Friday, March 17th in order to fulfill a crucial civic engagement duty.”

The note says it’s in support of #sacgivesback initiative, supporting the March madness fun taking place at Golden 1 Center.

The note is meant to be a joke, but never hurts to ask!

Click here to download the letter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia