COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | 5 things you missed | Road to the tournament | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

Oakland Raiders Considering Marshawn Lynch

March 17, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: football, Marshawn Lynch, NFL, NFL Free Agency, Oakland, Oakland Raiders, raiders

Marshawn Lynch might be coming out of retirement to play for his home town.

The former Seattle Seahawks running back is reportedly in talks with the Oakland Raiders.

Lynch’s NFL rights are still under the Seahawks and will be for another two years, so this move would have to come by trade or release.

Over the course of his nine years of NFL play, he started 114 games. Lynch carried the ball 2,144 times for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns.

Comments

One Comment

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Lets seeeeeeeeeeee. Beast Mode grew up in Oaktown, lives in Oaktown, owns a business in Oaktown, Loves Oaktown, maybe a good match? 🙂 Oaktown also has a quarterback and a coach that would have given him the ball instead of a coach that wanted to give somebody else MVP. Seattle knows how that turned out and that AH they have up there has to live with that the rest of his Fking life. He also Fkd USC and bailed to the NFL.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia