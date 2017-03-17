Oakland Raiders Considering Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch might be coming out of retirement to play for his home town.
The former Seattle Seahawks running back is reportedly in talks with the Oakland Raiders.
This is about Marshawn Lynch, who would have to be acquired in a trade. And it's accurate. An option for the Raiders twitter.com/profootballtal…—
Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2017
Lynch’s NFL rights are still under the Seahawks and will be for another two years, so this move would have to come by trade or release.
Over the course of his nine years of NFL play, he started 114 games. Lynch carried the ball 2,144 times for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns.
One Comment
Lets seeeeeeeeeeee. Beast Mode grew up in Oaktown, lives in Oaktown, owns a business in Oaktown, Loves Oaktown, maybe a good match? 🙂 Oaktown also has a quarterback and a coach that would have given him the ball instead of a coach that wanted to give somebody else MVP. Seattle knows how that turned out and that AH they have up there has to live with that the rest of his Fking life. He also Fkd USC and bailed to the NFL.