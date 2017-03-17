COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | 5 things you missed | Road to the tournament | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

Skittles in Oakland; The Drive – 03/17/17

March 17, 2017 9:13 AM
HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the state of their brackets, the reports that the Oakland Raiders are targeting Marshawn Lynch, and Adrian Peterson being done in Minnesota. Then, the gang talk more about the state of their brackets and some of the most disgusting words in the English language. Finally, more on the potential of Marshawn Lynch on the Raiders next season.

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate share a historic accomplishment by the Sacramento Kings’ Skal Labissiere. Then, Threefer Madness featuring busted brackets, the Sacramento Kings draft pick situation, and Eddie Lacy’s salary bonuses. Then, an open segment featuring a story about Derek Carr and the loyalties of sports fans.

HOUR 3:

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to talk about his article on LaVar Ball and how he could be hurting his son Lonzo’s draft stock with his brash statements. Finally, Re-Brew with some of the top moments from today’s show.

