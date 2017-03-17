COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups | Program guide

Vandals Spray Paint Cars, Homes In Natomas

March 17, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: Natomas, spray paint, Vandalism

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people are under arrest after 20 cars and 10 homes were vandalized in Natomas overnight.

The vandalism happened in several locations near the 100 block of Bewicks Circle and the 4000 block Clarewood Way, according to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department. Vandals spray painted profanity and vulgar drawings on cars and homes.

An officer went to survey the damage and arrested one person. They were able to arrest a second person on two vandalism-related charges.

Police are searching for additional suspects who are believed to be involved.

Officers responded to the area regarding reports of several cars and homes that had been spray-

The investigation remains ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia