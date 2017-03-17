COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | 5 things you missed | Road to the tournament | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

Woman Almost Crashes Car As Snake Slithers Out Of Car’s Air Conditioning Vent In Florida

March 17, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: Air Conditioning, Florida, Snake

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Something more than air came slithering out of a car vent in Florida.

Monica Dorsett says she “almost crashed her car” when a red rat snake crawled out the air conditioner vent as she drove down a highway in Venice.

Dorsett tells Fox 13 (http://bit.ly/2mA0zzY ) she was in traffic on March 10 when she saw the snake slither out of the vent to the left of her steering wheel. She cut across two lanes and stopped in a parking lot.

 She says she slammed the door with the snake half in and half out. Her husband then opened the door and the snake fell to the ground. She says he “euthanized” it.

Venice is about 210 miles (340 kilometers) northwest of Miami.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia