16 Year Old Passenger Killed By Police Was Pregnant

FREMONT, Calif. (AP/CBS13) – Authorities say a 16-year-old girl shot to death by police in Northern California was pregnant.
Elena Mondragon was killed on Tuesday in Hayward.
Police say authorities tried to stop a stolen car linked to a series of robberies in the San Francisco Bay Area and instead it rammed a patrol car, injuring two Fremont police detectives.
They opened fire and fatally wounded Mondragon, who was a passenger.
Hayward police tell the Los Angeles Times that Mondragon was in her first trimester of pregnancy. It is not known whether or not she was involved in the alleged robberies.
Two other passengers were arrested. A fourth person fled but was arrested for robbery Wednesday night in San Francisco.
The shooting is under investigation by Hayward police and the Alameda County district attorney’s office.
