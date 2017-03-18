Detective Sentenced After Framing City Councilman For DUI

March 18, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Crime, DUI, framed, politics

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A private detective who tried to frame a Costa Mesa city councilman for driving under the influence has been sentenced to a year in jail.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise says Christopher Lanzillo of Lake Arrowhead was sentenced on Friday. He pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and conspiracy to file a false police report.

Lanzillo, a former Riverside police officer, acknowledged he was involved in making a false DUI 911 call about Righeimer and planting a tracking device on the mayor’s car.

The police union has denied knowing about any illegal actions.

