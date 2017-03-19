Hiker Finds Human Remains Near Northern California Creek

March 19, 2017 2:00 AM
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a hiker found human remains near a creek in a secluded area close to the border between the cities of Moraga and Lafayette.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2nmnhjg) Moraga police say the remains were found in a spot only accessible by foot or by a 4-wheel drive vehicle.

The hiker led investigators from the Moraga and Lafayette police departments back to the scene on Friday.

Crime scene technicians recovered the remains and rescue personnel with metal detectors and dogs searched the area for evidence.

Moraga police say that although the exact cause of death and the identity of the person are unknown, there are no apparent signs of foul play.

