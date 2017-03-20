$3 Billion California Bond Proposal Would Fund Parks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – The California Assembly narrowly voted to put a measure on the 2018 ballot seeking approval of a $3 billion bond to fund parks.
The bill required a two-thirds majority and passed Monday with no votes to spare. It now moves to the Senate.
Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia wrote the measure. The Coachella Democrat says AB18 aims to improve access to parks and open spaces in disadvantaged communities.
The measure would authorize $3.1 billion in bonds for state and local parks and recreational areas if approved by voters.
Several Republicans spoke in opposition to the bill and suggested park improvements should be paid for upfront using general fund money. They say the bond would cost the state $6 billion over 30 years.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.