Busted Brackets; The Drive – 03/20/17

March 20, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: Duke, NCAA Tournament, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, Villanova, Wisconsin

HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the NCAA Tournament, the tough weekend for the Sacramento Kings, and a sad announcement by San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark. Then, some conversation on the state of the gang’s NCAA brackets followed by a recap of all the tournament action at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

HOUR 2:

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about Duke’s tournament loss and the perception of the university. Then, Threefer Madness featuring Colin Kaepernick, the NCAA Tournament, and the Golden State Warriors. Finally, an extended debate on resting players in the NBA.

HOUR 3:

gettyimages 654202090 Busted Brackets; The Drive 03/20/17

Sean Salisbury talks resting players, the NCAA Tournament, NFL football, and more with Dave, Kayte, and Nate. Then, some talk about Shaq saying that the earth is flat. Then, Re-Brew to end the show featuring three of the top moments from the day.

