HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the NCAA Tournament, the tough weekend for the Sacramento Kings, and a sad announcement by San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark. Then, some conversation on the state of the gang’s NCAA brackets followed by a recap of all the tournament action at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about Duke’s tournament loss and the perception of the university. Then, Threefer Madness featuring Colin Kaepernick, the NCAA Tournament, and the Golden State Warriors. Finally, an extended debate on resting players in the NBA.
HOUR 3:
Sean Salisbury talks resting players, the NCAA Tournament, NFL football, and more with Dave, Kayte, and Nate. Then, some talk about Shaq saying that the earth is flat. Then, Re-Brew to end the show featuring three of the top moments from the day.
