Dairy Queen, Rita’s Italian Ice Celebrate Spring With Free Treats

March 20, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: dairy queen, ritas italian ice

Spring is finally here! And Dairy Queen is celebrating the change in seasons with Free Cone Day.

Customers can get a free small cone of vanilla ice cream. Click here to find a DQ location near you.

Rita’s Italian Ice is also celebrating the first day of spring by offering a free 7-ounce Italian ice to every customer from noon to 9 p.m.

Last year, the chain gave away more than a million Italian ices in the nine-hour period.

Click here to find a Rita’s Italian Ice store nearest you.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

