Director Comey: FBI, DOJ Have No Information Supporting Trump Tweets Alleging Obama Ordered Wiretap

March 20, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: FBI, james comey, president donald trump, Russia

FBI Director James Comey says the FBI and Justice Department have no information to substantiate President Donald Trump’s claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him before the election.

Comey says no individual can order surveillance of an American. He says courts grant this permission after a rigorous application process.

Comey was testifying before the House intelligence committee. Comey said the Justice Department also asked him to share with the committee that the answer also applies to the Justice Department and its various components. The Justice Department oversees the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

