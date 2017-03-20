Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys broke down the College Basketball games from last weekend, and all of the big upsets. Next, the guys covered the Kings games from over the weekend, and how some of the rookies played in the games. Joe Davidson, Sacramento Bee, joined the guys to talk about Lonzo Ball playing with UCLA, and watching him play in the tournament at Golden One Center. They also talked about the life of a Sacramento Legend, Reggie Young, and how he was one of the greatest Sacramento athletes ever. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-135.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys were talking about Rajon Rondo getting the Celtics together for a 10th anniversary of them winning the NBA Championship, without Ray Allen. This led to a discussion of use of “War” to compare a sport. They also talked about Marshawn Lynch possibly coming out of retirement to play with the Oakland Raiders. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-233.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys recapped some of the College Basketball games from the weekend, and some of the blow outs in the Women’s College Basketball Tournament. This led to a longer discussion on coaching styles, and if Women and Men need to be coached differently. The guys also talked about the Warriors being upset with the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise for not showing the proper respect for Kevin Durant when he returned to OKC. They also talked about Colin Kaepernick still looking for a football team, and why worse QB’s are getting jobs. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/hour-334.mp3

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE