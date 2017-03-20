Two People Killed, Two Injured In Head-On Crash In Folsom

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Two people were killed and two others injured following a head-on crash involving multiple vehicles near the intersection of White Rock and Prairie City roads.
CHP issued a sigalert and have closed White Rock Road near the intersection.
A CHP spokesperson says that around 8:20 a.m., the driver of a gold Toyota Highlander was driving recklessly. going 80-90 miles per hour, when they hit a Dodge SUV head-on at the intersection of White Rock and Prairie City roads. A third vehicle was also involved in the crash.
Personnel from Folsom Fire Department, Folsom Police Department, and CHP are at the crash site.
