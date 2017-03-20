COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

Jordanian Airline Says Laptops, iPads, Other Electronics Won’t Be Allowed In Carry-On Luggage On Flights To US

March 20, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: electronics, flights, US

WASHINGTON (AP) – Royal Jordanian Airlines is advising passengers that laptops, iPads, cameras and other electronics won’t be allowed in carry-on luggage for U.S.-bound flights starting Tuesday.

The airline says in a tweet that cellphones and medical devices are excluded from the ban. Everything else, the airline says, will need to be packed in checked luggage.

The U.S. Homeland Security Department is declining to comment.

It was unclear Monday how long the ban will be in place or what prompted it.

