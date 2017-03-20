COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

Should you get a refund; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/20

March 20, 2017 7:08 PM
Filed Under: NBA, NCAA Tournament, San Francisco 49ers, Skal Labissiere, Steph Curry, Tyron Lue

Hour 1 

On the Monday edition of The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, the fellas talk about the first weekend in the NCAA Tournament, the Kings match ups this week and how Skal Labissiere has been a fantastic player over the last few weeks, along with some football and NBA talk.

 

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

Are you a fan who gets frustrated when NBA teams rest players, especially super stars when you attend the game? Listen as listeners, Doug and Grant dissect why they feel its a bad move for the league and why it does nothing to assist in excitement moving forward.

Listen to hour two here: 

Hour 3

In hour three CBS Sports College Basketball analyst Dan Bonner joined the fellas to break down the first weekend in the NCAA tournament over the weekend. Hear Dan discuss the upsets of Duke and Villanova and who going forward may have an advantage the next few weeks.

Listen to hour three here:

 

 

Hour 4

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee jumped on the show with the fellas to give the latest news around the San Francisco 49ers. Listen as Matt breaks down the new moves circulating around the roster so far in the off season.

Listen to hour four here:

