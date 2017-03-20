Source: Marshawn Lynch Wants To Play For The Oakland Raiders

Last week we reported that the Oakland Raiders were considering Marshawn Lynch, and now reports are coming out saying that the former retiree wants to play in his hometown of Oakland.
According to Sports Illustrated, a source said “He [Lynch] really wants to play for the Raiders. He also wants to do good things for his foundation in the area. This is a great chance to accomplish both things.”
Lynch, 30, retired in May 2016 under the Seattle Seahawks. His NFL rights are still under the Seahawks and will be for another two years, so this move would have to come by trade or release.