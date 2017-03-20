COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

The Drive’s 80’s Ballad Bracket Battle

March 20, 2017 7:25 AM By Carmichael Dave

80’s Ballad Bracket Matchups

Cabbage Patch Region

1- I want to know what love is: Foreigner
16- Wicked Game: Chris Isaak

8-The Search is Over: Survivor
9- Almost Paradise: Mike Reno and Ann Wilson

5- Faithfully: Journey
12- Meet Me Halfway- Kenny Loggins

4- Lady in Red- Chris DeBurgh
13- You give good love- Whitney Houston

6- If you leave- OMD
11- Look Away- Chicago

3-Hello- Lionel Richie
14- Never Tear Us Apart- INXS

7- Alone- Heart
10- Separate Lives- Phil Collins

2- Sister Christian- Night Ranger
15- Forever Young- Alphaville

He-Man Region

1- Careless Whisper- George Michael
16- Always- Atlantic Starr

8-True-Spandau Ballet
9-Eternal Flame- The Bangles

5- Human Nature- Michael Jackson
12- Words Get In The Way- Miami Sound Machine

4-Drive- The Cars
13- Don’t Dream Its Over- Crowded House

6- Leather and Lace- Don Henley and Stevie Nicks
11- Up Where We Belong- Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes

3-Every Rose Has Its Thorn- Poison
14- I want to be your man- Roger

7-I remember you- Skid Row
10- Everytime You Go Away- Paul Young

2- Can’t fight this feeling- REO Speedwagon
15- Arthur’s Theme- Christopher Cross

Rubik’s Cube Region

1- Open Arms- Journey
16- I’ll be there for you- Bon Jovi

8-Glory of Love- Peter Cetera
9- You Got It All- The Jets

5- True Colors- Cyndi Lauper
12- With or without you- U2

4-At this moment- Billy Vera and the Beaters
13- Love Bites- Def Leppard

6- Home Sweet Home- Motley Crue
11- On My Own- Patti LaBelle

3-Live to tell- Madonna
14- Angel- Aerosmith

7- Somewhere Out There- James Ingram and Linda Ronstadt
10- Wind beneath my wings –Bette Midler

2- Against All Odds- Phil Collins
15- If you don’t know me by now- Simply Red

Trapper Keeper Division

1-Endless Love- Lionel Richie and Diana Ross
16- Right Here Waiting For You- Richard Marx

8- Mister Mister- Broken Wings
9-All Out Of Love- Air Supply

5- Berlin- Take My Breath Away
12- Bryan Adams- Heaven

4-Prince- Purple Rain
13- Billy Ocean- Suddenly

6- Madonna- Crazy for you
11- George Michael- Father Figure

3- Cyndi Lauper- Time After Time
14- Anita Baker- Sweet Love

7- Bonnie Tyler- Total Eclipse of the Heart
10-Chicago- Hard to say I’m sorry

2-Peter Gabriel- In Your Eyes
15- On the Wings of Love- Jeffrey Osborne

Which song do you think will come out as #1? Let us know your prediction and score the ultimate 80s prize pack!

 

Enter to WIN here.

More from Carmichael Dave
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia