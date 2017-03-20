The Drive’s 80’s Ballad Bracket Battle

80’s Ballad Bracket Matchups

Cabbage Patch Region

1- I want to know what love is: Foreigner

16- Wicked Game: Chris Isaak

8-The Search is Over: Survivor

9- Almost Paradise: Mike Reno and Ann Wilson

5- Faithfully: Journey

12- Meet Me Halfway- Kenny Loggins

4- Lady in Red- Chris DeBurgh

13- You give good love- Whitney Houston

6- If you leave- OMD

11- Look Away- Chicago

3-Hello- Lionel Richie

14- Never Tear Us Apart- INXS

7- Alone- Heart

10- Separate Lives- Phil Collins

2- Sister Christian- Night Ranger

15- Forever Young- Alphaville

He-Man Region

1- Careless Whisper- George Michael

16- Always- Atlantic Starr

8-True-Spandau Ballet

9-Eternal Flame- The Bangles

5- Human Nature- Michael Jackson

12- Words Get In The Way- Miami Sound Machine

4-Drive- The Cars

13- Don’t Dream Its Over- Crowded House

6- Leather and Lace- Don Henley and Stevie Nicks

11- Up Where We Belong- Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes

3-Every Rose Has Its Thorn- Poison

14- I want to be your man- Roger

7-I remember you- Skid Row

10- Everytime You Go Away- Paul Young

2- Can’t fight this feeling- REO Speedwagon

15- Arthur’s Theme- Christopher Cross

Rubik’s Cube Region

1- Open Arms- Journey

16- I’ll be there for you- Bon Jovi

8-Glory of Love- Peter Cetera

9- You Got It All- The Jets

5- True Colors- Cyndi Lauper

12- With or without you- U2

4-At this moment- Billy Vera and the Beaters

13- Love Bites- Def Leppard

6- Home Sweet Home- Motley Crue

11- On My Own- Patti LaBelle

3-Live to tell- Madonna

14- Angel- Aerosmith

7- Somewhere Out There- James Ingram and Linda Ronstadt

10- Wind beneath my wings –Bette Midler

2- Against All Odds- Phil Collins

15- If you don’t know me by now- Simply Red

Trapper Keeper Division

1-Endless Love- Lionel Richie and Diana Ross

16- Right Here Waiting For You- Richard Marx

8- Mister Mister- Broken Wings

9-All Out Of Love- Air Supply

5- Berlin- Take My Breath Away

12- Bryan Adams- Heaven

4-Prince- Purple Rain

13- Billy Ocean- Suddenly

6- Madonna- Crazy for you

11- George Michael- Father Figure

3- Cyndi Lauper- Time After Time

14- Anita Baker- Sweet Love

7- Bonnie Tyler- Total Eclipse of the Heart

10-Chicago- Hard to say I’m sorry

2-Peter Gabriel- In Your Eyes

15- On the Wings of Love- Jeffrey Osborne

Which song do you think will come out as #1? Let us know your prediction and score the ultimate 80s prize pack!