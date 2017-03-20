COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

Deputies Investigating Homicide At Motel In Sacramento

March 20, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: auburn boulevard, Homicide, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide that happened inside the surf motel off Auburn Boulevard.

The incident was first reported to deputies around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Someone inside the motel at 3204 Boulevard called 911 saying they heard a gunshot in the area, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived at the motel, they canvassed the area and found the victim, a woman, dead inside one of the rooms. She is described only as a woman in her 40’s to 50’s with head trauma.

There is no description of the suspect.

The woman’s name will be released by the Sacramento County coroner After the next of kin is notified.

 

