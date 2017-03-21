COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

Barry Bonds Joins San Francisco Giants In New Role

March 21, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Barry Bonds, giants, San Francisco, San Francisco Giants

Barry Bonds is joining the San Francisco Giants front office.

Scott Miller of Bleacher Report tweeted out the news.

Miller confirmed that Bonds will serve as the special assistant to CEO Larry Baer. The former Giant said “I am excited to be back home with the Giants and join the team in an official capacity.”

 

Part of his duties will be to represent the organization and attend community events around the city. His first official appearance in this new role will be in spring training camp next week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia