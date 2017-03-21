Barry Bonds Joins San Francisco Giants In New Role

Barry Bonds is joining the San Francisco Giants front office.
Scott Miller of Bleacher Report tweeted out the news.
Miller confirmed that Bonds will serve as the special assistant to CEO Larry Baer. The former Giant said “I am excited to be back home with the Giants and join the team in an official capacity.”
Part of his duties will be to represent the organization and attend community events around the city. His first official appearance in this new role will be in spring training camp next week.
