High-Speed Chase Through Downtown Sacramento Becomes Slow-Speed Chase, Ends In Arrest

March 21, 2017 6:39 AM
Filed Under: chase, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A high-speed chase that started in Downtown Sacramento ended off Madison Avenue with a man in custody.

The chase started at about 1:30 a.m. this morning near 7th Street and Capitol Avenue and came to a stop at an Arco gas station near Interstate 80.

officers say that during the wrong-way chase through midtown, a woman could be heard screaming from inside the car. And after racing through the downtown area, the driver hopped on eastbound 80. That’s when the pursuit turned into a slow-speed chase.

The driver went only seven miles per hour and stuck their hands out the window. He eventually stopped and was taken into custody around 1 a.m. He apparently suffered some type of injuries and was taken from the scene in an ambulance for treatment.

Police did not an update on the woman’s condition.

