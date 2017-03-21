HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about resting players in the NBA, the Warriors vs Thunder bout last night, and more LaVar Ball comments for Morning Brew. Then, some conversation on LaVar Ball and more of his outlandish comments involving his kinds and his “brand”. Finally, a story involving controversy with a trans-gender weight lifter to end the hour.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate share some of the craziest foots featured in baseball ballparks this season. Then, Threefer Madness featuring the Warriors/Thunder rivalry, John Elway, and Kevin Durant’s relationship with OKC. Sacramento Kings analyst and former head coach Jerry Reynolds joins The Drive to talk about how coaching has changed in the NBA and his thoughts on some of the 2017 NBA Draft class.
HOUR 3:
Dave, Kayte, and Nate run through all the entries in the KHTK Ballad Bracket challenge before former Sacramento King Scot Pollard joins the show for a couple of minutes to talk about not getting an invite from Rajon Rondo for the Boston Celtics championship reunion. Finally, a Re-Brew of some of the top moments from today’s show.
