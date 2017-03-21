COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tournament coverage | Check your bracket challenge picks | Stats & matchups

Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Added To List Of 2017 ACM Performers

March 21, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: ACM Awards, Entertainment, Only CBS

The 52nd ACM Awards will go live on CBS at 8/7c April 2nd. An already star-studded event was strengthened even more yesterday as Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were added to the list of confirmed performers. 

Ballerini heads into the night with two nominations, Female Vocalist Of The Year and Video Of The Year Presented By Xfinity for her song “Peter Pan.” 

McGraw is up for an impressive four awards, Single Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Vocal Event Of The Year and he will go up against fellow performer Kelsea Ballerini for Video Of The Year Presented By Xfinity.

The night will feature the first live performance of McGraw and Hill’s new song “Speak To A Girl,” the first single from their upcoming joint album.

Be sure to tune in on April 2nd at 8/7c to catch all of the action, only on CBS. Check your local listings for additional information.

 

